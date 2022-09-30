Critical Contrast: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biotricity and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 591.06%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 5.53 -$29.13 million ($0.63) -1.30 Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.07 -$7.79 million $0.66 6.48

This table compares Biotricity and Central Puerto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -360.56% N/A -160.17% Central Puerto 16.67% 7.33% 4.68%

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Biotricity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

