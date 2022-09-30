Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance
Shares of CRKN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,760. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
About Crown ElectroKinetics
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
