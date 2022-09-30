Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CRKN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,760. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

