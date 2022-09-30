Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAOO. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $17,847,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,932,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,203,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,040,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition by 497.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 904,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAOO remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. 63,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,254. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

