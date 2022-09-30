CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $36.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

