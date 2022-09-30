Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 213,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cuentas stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.67% of Cuentas worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas Price Performance

Cuentas stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,379. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

