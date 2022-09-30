Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $244,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $205.77. 14,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

