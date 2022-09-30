CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 4.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,987. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.