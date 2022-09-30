CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 5,258 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 950,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,859,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 752,342 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,084. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.73. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 106.10%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

