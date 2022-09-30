CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 85,437 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $94.80. 84,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,499. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

