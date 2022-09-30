CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,842 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,549. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.73 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

