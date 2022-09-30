CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $145.13. 4,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

