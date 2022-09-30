CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.7 %

MKC stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.