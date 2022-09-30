CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 72.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 345,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 449.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 85,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

