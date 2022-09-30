CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

