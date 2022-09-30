CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. 12,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

