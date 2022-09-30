Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Price Performance

CYCN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 133,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,334. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $37.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,551.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.98%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

