D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 2,730 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. 2,287,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

