D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 259 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 83,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 298,119 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 100,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 276,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

