D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

