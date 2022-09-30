D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

