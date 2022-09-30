D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $542,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

