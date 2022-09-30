D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 129,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,058. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

