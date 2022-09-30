DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS remained flat at $9.73 during trading hours on Friday. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,119. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 767,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

