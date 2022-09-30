Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.71. 66,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.