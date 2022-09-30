Darrow Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,320 Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Darrow Company Inc. owned about 0.22% of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000.

Shares of GENY stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

