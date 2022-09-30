Darrow Company Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $221.43. The company had a trading volume of 219,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.09 and its 200-day moving average is $246.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

