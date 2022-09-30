Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,740.43 or 0.99996237 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064507 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082418 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

