Davis Rea LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,593 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.72. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,842. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.