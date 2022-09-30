Davis Rea LTD. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,558 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 3.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 8.9% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 1,355,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,134,128. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $242.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

