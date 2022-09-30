Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.