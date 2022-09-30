Davis Rea LTD. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,000. Accenture accounts for about 4.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

