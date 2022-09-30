DEAPcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $180.93 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin’s genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

