Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 8%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 5,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 956,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,772,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.