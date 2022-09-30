Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.