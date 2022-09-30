Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.13. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 77,073 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $945.41 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.84.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 239.22% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.