Derbend Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 87,362 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,926. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

