Derbend Asset Management Has $390,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Derbend Asset Management cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.27. The company had a trading volume of 64,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

