Derbend Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,873 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.4% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

