Derbend Asset Management Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Derbend Asset Management cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. 161,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199,677. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.