Derbend Asset Management Sells 25,301 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,301 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. 74,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.