Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 3.2 %

O2D opened at €2.05 ($2.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.16 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.69.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

