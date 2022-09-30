Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $70.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

