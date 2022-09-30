Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €202.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.01.
OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 193,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
