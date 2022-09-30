Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €202.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.01.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 193,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

