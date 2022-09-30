dFund One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,407.00 (DFND)

dFund (DFND) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. dFund has a market capitalization of $429,475.00 and approximately $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dFund has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About dFund
dFund launched on May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dFundProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. dFund’s official website is d-fund.io.
Buying and Selling dFund
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFund using one of the exchanges listed above.
