Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $3.32 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00017069 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,711,986 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

