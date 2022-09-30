DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down to $112.95

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.95, but opened at $109.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $102.51, with a volume of 36,801 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

