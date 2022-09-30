Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,582 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 7,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,406. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

