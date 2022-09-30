DISCIPLINA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $715,560.20 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DISCIPLINA has a market cap of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.39 or 0.99983354 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00068025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00082709 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

