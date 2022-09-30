Divergent Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,767 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 607,129 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,563,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

