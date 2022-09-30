Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 236.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $39.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

